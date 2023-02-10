Bodycam footage shows repeated use of stun guns by Raleigh police before the death of Darryl Williams

Police in North Carolina police released body camera footage on Friday that shows the arrest of a man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him.

Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood early Jan. 17, according to the report by Police Chief Estella Patterson.

The following YouTube video was edited and released by the Raleigh Police Department on Feb. 10, 2023, after a Wake County Superior Court judge authorized the release.

One of the videos begins with an officer arriving on scene, with Williams already on the ground and officers kneeling over him. He can be heard moaning.

During the arrest, Williams can be heard on camera saying he has heart problems.

Police have said Williams was stunned three times as officers sought to take him into custody.

The report said officers initially approached Williams as he sat in the driver's seat of a parked car. According to police, an officer observed an open container of alcohol and marijuana in the car. The report said police tried to arrest him for possession of a controlled substance after they found a folded dollar bill with white powder in his pocket.

In the days after Williams' death, social justice activists and community and family members demanded accountability from Raleigh PD.

"Mr. Williams expressed he had heart conditions. They still chose to tase this man again. Why wasn't this taken into consideration?" said Kerwin Pittman, a social justice activist with Emancipate NC.

Attorney and Executive Director of Emancipate NC Dawn Blagrove shared a list of demands for RPD, including that RPD stop using tasers.

WUNC's Laura Pellicer contributed to this report.