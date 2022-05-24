Jif peanut butter products recalled over salmonella concerns; 1 case reported in North Carolina

One of the 14 cases linked to the Jif recall has been identified in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services .

Last week, the J.M. Smucker Company issued a recall of certain Jif peanut butter products because of potential salmonella contamination.

On Monday, the state DHHS issued an advisory for people not to eat or serve these products, according to a news release from the agency.

The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to eat or serve Jif-brand peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven digits. This recall includes different types of peanut butter, such as creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat products. Since peanut butter has a long shelf life, consumers are asked to check any Jif-brand products they have at home.

The outbreak has been linked by the FDA to products made at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Of the 14 cases identified in 12 states, two have required hospitalizations.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause symptoms of diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. It can also cause serious illness in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Consumers should throw away the recalled peanut butter immediately. All containers and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products should be washed and sanitized, the state DHHS stated.

Anyone who has consumed recalled peanut butter and has symptoms of salmonella should contact their healthcare provider.