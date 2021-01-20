Bringing The World Home To You

News

North Carolina Congressional Representatives React To President Biden's Inauguration

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published January 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST
Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden gestures to the crowd before speaking Wednesday.
Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden gestures to the crowd before speaking Wednesday.

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration, with some of them attending the ceremony in D.C. on Wednesday.

Rep. Alma Adams, the congresswoman who represents Charlotte, was there along with Reps. Deborah Ross, G.K. Butterfield, and Kathy Manning — all Democrats.

In a video posted to social media before the ceremony, Adams congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and pledged to work with them.

"The people of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and North Carolina, and our nation, are counting on you to bring us together to forge a more perfect Union," Adams said. "I know that you will succeed, but our country can’t afford failure at this critical moment."

Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of Concord said in a statement that he attended the ceremony and he was “ready to work” with President Biden on vaccines and reopening schools. But Hudson said he would oppose Biden if he tried to raise taxes or divide the country.

Representatives Patrick McHenry and Dan Bishop both tweeted to congratulate Biden.

Bishop, who was a staunch ally of President Trump, previously voted to object to the certification of the electoral votes, after a violent mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

David Rouzer of the 7th Congressional District tweeted out his well-wishes to the new president and vice president.

N.C. Republican Sen. Richard Burr attended the inauguration, but Sen. Thom Tillis did not. Tillis said he was recovering from foot surgery.

