WUNC is celebrating its 50th birthday

When WUNC’s news director Brent Wolfe first walked through the doors of the station in 2000, he didn’t plan on sticking around.



Wolfe was one of just three reporters at the station. The plan was part of a classic road map in journalism: spend three years in North Carolina, then move on to a bigger and better station in a bigger and better city.

“I soon discovered there is no better station than WUNC and no better place than the Triangle,” he said. “That's because of WUNC's phenomenal audience and community support.”

WUNC Archives An archival photo of WUNC news director Brent Wolfe when he worked as a staff reporter in the early 2000s.

The current news director has now been at WUNC for more than half of its life. Our station celebrates its 50th birthday tomorrow. In those 26 years, Wolfe has watched the newsroom grow from just three reporters to 12, and add multiple shows and podcasts.

And none of that would have been possible, if not for the support of our listeners. That’s not lost on principal gifts manager Jennifer Fusco, who said that one of the best parts of her job is the opportunity to meet so many different WUNC listeners.

WUNC Archives Principal gifts manager Jennifer Fusco during a 2014 fund drive.

“They are lifelong learners, passionate about ethical journalism and being well-informed citizens, and engaged in their communities as well as national and global issues,” she said. “Many WUNC listeners I've met have been pioneers in their fields and careers, have traveled the world, and so many are helping to make the world a better place.”

The support of our listeners is more important now than ever. With the loss of federal funding, WUNC is now 100% community funded. That is a testament to the audience’s belief in independent news as a vital pillar of our democracy. Your direct support has ensured that reliable journalism remains accessible to all.

Today, the station broadcasts to 50 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. It’s home to the daily show Due South, the weekly show Embodied, podcasts like The Broadside, and an ever-evolving social media presence. Programs like The People’s Pharmacy and Back Porch Music provide the unique perspectives and local culture that are the cornerstone of public radio. Recently, Gov. Josh Stein announced a proclamation to recognize WUNC's 50th anniversary on April 3, 2026.

Midday news host Naomi Brown says that in her nine years at the station, she’s seen WUNC become even more community-oriented through both its coverage and events.

WUNC Archives Rollie Tillman, Jr. during a guest appearance on WUNC with Bill Little and Gary Shivers.

“Our listeners are so incredibly dedicated to our station and they always show up for us whether it's through station events or pledge drives,” she said. “We're lucky to have them.”

Thank you to all the listeners across the Triangle and the state of North Carolina who have helped make the past 50 years possible. We’re looking forward to what’s in store in the next 50.

