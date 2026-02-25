Bringing The World Home To You

Elections 101: Your voting location, early or on Election Day

WUNC News | By Jason deBruyn
Published February 25, 2026 at 7:20 PM EST
Voters walk towards The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro Friday morning October 21, 2022.

Early voting has become very popular among the North Carolina electorate. In 2024, more than 4 million voters cast a ballot before Election Day, according to N.C. Board of Elections data. That represented more than half of all registered voters in that presidential election.

Trends show that's not likely to slow down, which is why it's important to know that a voter's designated polling place for Election Day is not the same location as an early voting site.

In North Carolina, voters may cast a ballot early at any early voting site that's within the county in which they live. So if you're an Apex resident, you can vote early at any location in Wake County.

If you choose to vote on Election Day, you can search for your polling place through the N.C. Bureau of Elections either by entering the address at which you are registered, or the precinct.

To find an early voting location, the state board of elections has another search tool available. County board of elections also publish information about early voting sites

Midterm Elections 2026

    Voters this fall will federal, state, and local elections. Early voting for the primary is already underway. Here are some important dates:

  • February 28: Early voting ends
  • March 3: Primary Election Day
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Digital News, a position he took in 2024. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016 as a reporter.
