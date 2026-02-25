Elections 101: Checking your North Carolina registration - and updating it if necessary

Voters must properly register with the N.C. Board of Elections before they cast a ballot. In order to register, voters must:



Be a U.S. citizen

Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election

Not be serving a felony sentence, including any period of probation, post-release supervision, or parole

But remembering when a voter registered, or checking to make sure it's still valid isn't something most voters do every day.

But don't worry, it's an easy process that any voter can do online. Start by going to www.ncsbe.gov and clicking on the "Voter Search" icon, circled in red in the screenshot below.

A screenshot of the home page of the North Carolina State Board of Elections

On the search page, enter in your first and last name. The other fields are optional, but can help narrow the search if you have a common name.

NCSBE Enter in the first and last name of the voter for which you want a sample ballot. If you have common name, entering a middle name, birthdate, and county of residence will help narrow the search.

From the results page find and select your name. It will bring up a page with information about your registration.

Check to make sure your information is correct on this voter details page.

If your address in the top left corner is correct and the status indicates "active," then you are properly registered and no further action is needed.

How to register, or update registration, either online before the deadline or in person during early voting

There are several ways to update voter registration. One simple way is through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The portal uses a chat function similar to vehicle registration renewal.

There are other ways listed with the N.C. State Bureau of Elections, including in person at local board of elections offices. However the deadline for registration is 25 days before any election.

There is an option for some eligible voters to register at early voting locations in the county where they live and then vote at the same time. This process is called "same day registration."

Registering at an early voting site during the early voting period requires voters to provide proof of residence. Acceptable forms of documentation are available at the SBE website.