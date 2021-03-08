Carolina Hurricanes (Hockey)

-
Nino Niederreiter scored early in the first period and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Red…
-
The Carolina Hurricanes once again are looking for leadership — and maybe another captain.Veteran forward Justin Williams' decision to step away from the…
-
The Boston Bruins have earned a break before their biggest series in a few years.Their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final…
-
The door to the visiting team's penalty box had scarcely slammed shut before the official was opening it again for another Carolina Hurricanes player to…
-
The Carolina Hurricanes haven't made the playoffs often. When they do, they stick around for a while.This is just their fourth postseason appearance since…
-
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek is day to day with a lower body injury while defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is out with an upper body injury.Coach…
-
Jordan Staal tied it in the third period, Brock McGinn scored in the second overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stormed back to stun the Washington…
-
Justin Williams earned another chance to live up to his nickname.The rest of the Carolina Hurricanes aren't yet ready to end their first playoff…
-
They traded punches with Evander Holyfield. They dunked a basketball on ice. They flopped around like beached whales.The Carolina Hurricanes have done…
-
Fans of the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State's men's basketball team could soon have new places to grill before a game or clink glasses after a…