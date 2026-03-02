If your water tastes weird, it might just be a spring clean

Triangle residents may notice their tap water tastes and looks different over the next month. But this isn’t anything new.

In fact, it’s part of a routine annual water disinfection changeover, a process necessary for disinfecting the water distribution system.

Each year, public works systems across the country temporarily switch from chloramines, a mixture of chlorine and ammonia, to chlorine only for pipe disinfection. The water stays safe to drink throughout the month-long process.

Sometimes called a system burnout, the temporary treatment allows chlorine to reach all corners of the drinking water distribution system, said Katie Hall, Orange Water and Sewer Authority’s (OWASA) Public Information Officer, in a statement.

This keeps the distribution system and pipes in "top shape" for high-quality drinking water, Hall said.

Some customers might notice slight changes in the way their water tastes and smells. Adding lemon slices to water, boiling water to remove chlorine and storing water in an open container to let the chlorine evaporate can help remove the chlorine taste, Hall said.

Dialysis patients and aquarium owners should continue to take special precautions to remove traces of ammonia and chlorine from their water before use, she said.

During the changeover, many utilities also flush hydrants to disperse the chlorine throughout the system. According to the City of Durham, people might see hydrant meters releasing water during this period.

Sometimes, this can stir up mineral deposits and can cause discolored water, Hall said. If customers experience discolored water, it's recommended to flush the cold water tap in a bathtub or shower for five to 10 minutes until the discoloration is clear.

The water disinfection changeover practice is recommended by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. It's done in coordination with neighboring utilities, Hall said. The dates for counties across the Triangle include:

Wake County: Feb. 26 to April 2. Learn more here .

. Durham County: Feb. 27 to April 13. Learn more here .

. Orange County: March 1 to early April. Learn more here .

. Johnston County: Feb. 26 until around April 2. Learn more here .

. TriRiver Water Chatham County North District: Feb. 2 to March 2. Learn more here .

. TriRiver Water Pittsboro, Sanford, Siler City and Chatham County: March 1 to April 1. Learn more here .

