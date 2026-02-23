A deep dive into UNC-Chapel Hill's biggest expansion in over 200 years

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is preparing for its biggest expansion since the university's founding in 1789.

Carolina North, a satellite campus, could turn 250 acres of primarily empty land into a "live, work, play and learning" space.

Located 1.6 miles north of UNC-Chapel Hill's main campus, the first phase of development includes student and family housing, research and bioengineering facilities, and retail, dining and entertainment spaces.

Here's the rundown.

What exactly is Carolina North?

Carolina North refers to a 974-acre tract of land, with more than 300 acres located in Carrboro and more than 640 acres in Chapel Hill. Some of the property was given to the university by former Professor of Philosophy Henry Horace Williams in 1940, while other parcels were acquired later.

Located along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the area is currently home to the old Horace Williams Airport and neighboring facilities, as well as Carolina North Forest.

Wait – airport?

Yes, airport!

Horace Williams Airport dates back to the 1920s and, according to university communications , was used for a variety of programs, from training civilian pilots to UNC Medical Air Operations.

It closed on May 15, 2018, because the university was losing money on its operation, and at least $1 million of runway repairs were needed to keep the airport open.

Haven't I heard of Carolina North before?

Maybe! This isn't the first time a development for Carolina North has been discussed. Development of the area was first approved in June 2009, according to the Town of Chapel Hill's website .

Original plans included 3 million square feet of a "mixed-use research and academic campus" across 133 acres. Design guidelines for the development published in 2008 include a central greenway, plans to expand housing, and space for public-private partnerships. But the project stalled in the wake of the 2008 economic recession, according to UNC-Chapel Hill spokesperson Beth Lutz.

So, why is this being developed now?

In a Jan. 21 Board of Trustees committee meeting, Chancellor Lee Roberts gave three key reasons: Growth across the state (particularly the Triangle), a local housing shortage and continued demand for STEM enrollment.

According to recent census data , North Carolina is ranked third nationally for population increase rates at 1.3%. Last year, the university accepted its largest first-year class in school history, and more high school students show interest in attending Chapel Hill, with the university reporting a 45% increase in first-year applications over the past five years.

Rising admissions numbers have already strained housing resources at both the university and in Chapel Hill, and administrators have introduced a plan to increase undergraduate enrollment by 5,000 students over the next 10 years.

Roberts said the project will help to meet these increased demands and develop the facilities needed for the top majors. As of 2026, Roberts reported those are Business Administration, Biology, Media and Journalism, Computer Science, and Exercise and Sport Science.

"Those programs all require not just modern facilities, but facilities that need to be updated and refreshed and improved as tech advances, and we need more capacity for those programs as they become increasingly popular," he said.

What do the current plans for Carolina North include?

It's still very early in the planning process – too early to even estimate a cost.

Phase 1 of the project includes around 100-150 acres of development located between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Estes Drive. According to the request for qualifications, this phase will focus on student, workforce and market-rate housing, retail, hospitality, and entertainment space, as well as wellness, medical, and office space.

UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees University Affairs Committee A map of Carolina North and UNC-Chapel Hill presented in a Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 21, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Phase 2 will primarily focus on academic and research spaces, emphasizing research, biomedical engineering and Artificial Intelligence.

UNC-Chapel Hill is also partnering with the Chapel Hill to implement the Bus Rapid Transit project by 2030, which will include dedicated bus lanes between the main campus and Carolina North. Multi-use paths for pedestrians and biking, set apart from traffic, open spaces and connections to local forest trails are also included in the plan.

Town officials deferred comment for this story because the project is in its early stages.

Are there any considerations for affordable housing?

Chapel Hill has faced a rising affordable housing shortage , an issue emphasized by the impact of Tropical Storm Chantal this summer.

In a Habitat for Humanity housing summit on Feb. 5, Chancellor Roberts said the first phase of construction calls for 2,200 student beds, as well as the addition of a 720-bed dorm on main campus and demolition of Parker and Teague dorms to allow for denser development.

"We envision a live-work-play-learn research campus, with last phase classroom space, office space and plenty of housing, not just for our own students and graduate students, but for the working families of the town of Chapel Hill, most of whom have some connection to the university," he said. "It's in our enlightened self-interest to provide that housing and add to the supply."

What's all this about the Dean Dome?

Administrators are considering relocating the beloved UNC basketball facility to Carolina North.

The Dean Smith Center, which opened in 1986 and where the Tar Heel men currently play basketball, has for years faced a growing need for repairs, which Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham told WRAL could cost up to $200 million over 20 years. A renovation, he said, would be about $600 million, compared to around $800 million for a new build.

But many students, alumni and fans have pushed back against the move. A group of UNC-Chapel Hill basketball supporters created The Committee for a South Campus Arena, coining the phrase "Renovate, Don't Relocate."

The group has placed ads in UNC-Chapel Hill's independent student-run newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, and created an online petition that has reached more than 36,000 signatures at the time of publication. They also released online videos featuring former head coach Roy Williams and former star players, as well as a letter of demands sent to Chancellor Roberts.

Lauren Rhodes The Dean Dome on Feb. 19, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

"We want Carolina basketball to be special, Carolina basketball to be different," Williams said in the video. "And the Smith Center is part of that."

As of right now, no final decisions on the fate of the Dean Dome have been made. Roberts said he plans to form two stakeholder committees on the future of the stadium, one of students and one of "basketball folks."

Who is developing the area?

It hasn't been decided quite yet. Real estate advisory firm RCLCO helped to create a development strategy for the site and is leading the developer selection process. Tiffany Lacey, executive director for real estate development at UNC-Chapel Hill, is leading the development project, Lutz said in a statement.

UNC-Chapel Hill released a request for qualifications for development partners on Feb. 9. According to a request for design services document , the process includes a mandatory Zoom call on Feb. 23, with qualifications submitted by March 20. The Board of Trustees will approve the selection by May 14, before contract negotiations begin this summer.

Will I still be able to access the Carolina North trail system?

Yes, according to the Carolina North website . The 750 acres and more than 20 miles of trails that run through Carolina North Forest are a big part of the project's design, with improvements and connections to the area "intrinsic" to the campus.

Right now, the university plans for the vast majority of the trail system to remain untouched, with any potential construction impacts limited and communicated to the community.

What’s next?

Once concrete development plans are in place, UNC-Chapel Hill is expected to break ground on Carolina North in the Summer of 2027.