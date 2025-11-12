Bringing The World Home To You

Watauga DSS director says there aren’t enough homes for at-risk foster youth

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST
Watauga County Department of Human Services Building
Courtesy Watauga County
Watauga County Department of Human Services Building

The head of the Watauga County Department of Social Services is asking for local help to provide better care for at-risk foster youth.

When a child in Watauga with emotional, behavioral or health issues needs foster care, there’s often nowhere to place them.

Tom Hughes is the county’s social services director. He says there aren’t enough foster families who can adequately care for them. Sometimes those children spend nights at the DSS office as they wait for placement.

“That creates a lot of safety risk because of the supervision that it takes to make sure they are safe until they get a placement," Hughes says. "It just seems we could do much better.”

Hughes has asked Watauga County Commissioners to consider using a county-owned building to create a facility to care for those children.

Last month, commissioners heard a presentation from Tennessee-based Isaiah 117 House. The nonprofit partners with child welfare agencies for this type of facility in 12 states. Commissioner Emily Greene asked more about the steps for opening a house in Watauga.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber
