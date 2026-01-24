Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Breaking News: Triangle braces for winter storm

Demonstrators gather in Durham following ICE shooting in Minneapolis

WUNC News | By Associated Press
Published January 24, 2026 at 9:33 PM EST
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley
/
for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

A federal immigration officer fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday, drawing hundreds of protesters onto the frigidly cold streets in a city already shaken by another fatal shooting weeks earlier.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a 37-year-old man was killed but declined to identify him. He added that information about what led up to the shooting was limited. The man was identified by his parents as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse. The officer who shot Pretti is an eight-year Border Patrol veteran, federal officials said.

In Durham, demonstrators gathered to protest the shooting:

Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
1 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_103474.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
2 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_103579.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
3 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_103773.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
4 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_103780.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
5 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_103810.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
6 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_103980.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
7 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_104139.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
8 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_104179.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
9 of 9  — Medley_ICE_demonstration_January2026_104160.jpg
Demonstrators gather in downtown Durham Saturday after federal officers shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Kate Medley / for WUNC

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Stories From This Author