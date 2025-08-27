WS/FCS approves calendar change to help the district adjust to staffing changes as protests continue

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education on Tuesday approved making September 15 a teacher workday to help employees adjust to new staffing levels.

The change comes as the community continues to criticize officials’ decision to cut staff — a move aimed at preventing the district’s $46 million deficit from growing. But it’s sparked protests over the past week at several schools.

Just outside this week’s Board meeting, students rallied against the job cuts.

Organizer Katherine Powell, who goes to Atkins High School, said they want to send a message that the community supports teachers.

“They're not alone, and they don't have to fight this alone. And we're not just standing back and watching, but we're here. We're united. We're doing it together.”

During the Board meeting, teachers, parents and students further criticized the decision to eliminate positions. Concerns were also raised about email notifications for the cuts going out earlier than expected.

Board member Richard Watts says it’s important officials are accurate on this matter.

“Please do all we can to make sure that we do it with compassion, with empathy, and if nothing else, we've got to get it right," Watts says. "Lives are impacted by this.”

Students will have the new teacher workday off. The Friday before will be the last day for those who have been let go. Officials say it will give employees time to review changes, such as student and teacher schedules and administrative duties.