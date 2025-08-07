Trump doubles tariffs on India, jeopardizing longstanding ties

Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
A sergeant opened fire on his coworkers at Fort Stewart in Georgia injuring 5, President Trump's tariffs go into effect today for dozens of countries, Trump may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy soon seeking a breakthrough for peace in Ukraine.