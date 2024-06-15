Need help finding your way? Life Kit has tips on improving your sense of direction

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
The Romance Writers of America has filed for bankruptcy, saying it can't pay for conference spaces it booked up ahead of Covid and before several years of infighting and allegations of racism. What does this mean for romance writers and the growing fans of the genre?