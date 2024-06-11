Florida ban on trans care for minors struck down

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Nearly two years after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, for many, the dream of living in paradise is becoming unaffordable. Making the situation worse, because of lax permitting and development following the hurricane, FEMA is hiking the cost of flood insurance in vulnerable coastal communities like Cape Coral.