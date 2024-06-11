Bringing The World Home To You

Florida ban on trans care for minors struck down

By Greg Allen
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:08 PM EDT

A federal judge has ruled Florida's 2023 law banning medical care for transgender children is unconstitutional. The law was a priority for Governor Ron DeSantis.

