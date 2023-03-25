Sylvia Poggioli, NPR's Rome correspondent, bids goodbye after a decades-long career

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
The slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has been pulled from theaters in Hong Kong and Macau - and not because of its terrible Rotten Tomatoes score. The Silly Old Bear has been used in protest memes against President Xi Jinping.