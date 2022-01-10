Bringing The World Home To You

In a private ceremony Sunday, the 79th annual Golden Globes were handed out

By Rachel Martin,
Mandalit del Barco
Published January 10, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST

The Golden Globes weren't televised or streamed online. The results were posted online and on Twitter. The changes were in response to scandals that rocked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Copyright 2022 NPR

