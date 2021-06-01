Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chris Linden Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Diamond He Mined

Published June 1, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Not every kid dreams of how they'll propose marriage, but Chris Linden did. Since middle school, he's wanted to make a ring with a diamond he mined himself. When he asked his girlfriend to marry him, Linden started researching raw gems in the U.S. Last month, he drove from Washington state to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas and spent two days digging. He found a two-carat yellow diamond. She said yes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.