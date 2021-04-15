Bringing The World Home To You

Ex-Fraternity Members At LSU Pay Off Cook's Mortgage

Published April 15, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. For 14 years, Jesse Hamilton worked as the cook for a fraternity house, the Phi Gamma Delta house at Louisiana State University. Apparently, it wasn't the most lucrative job, but students viewed her as a surrogate mom. Long afterward, fraternity members found her working two jobs to try to pay her mortgage, so the alumni did it for her. Ninety members of the frat took up a collection, raised $50,000, and they paid off the house. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.