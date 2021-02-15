Bringing The World Home To You

Indiana Woman Discovers Her Twin Brother Lives Blocks Away

Published February 15, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Twins in Elwood, Ind., didn't have to go far to be reunited. Karen Warner and Mike Jackman knew they were adopted but didn't know about each other until Indiana unsealed adoption records. Warner says she discovered she had a fraternal twin, a brother. WTHR reports they lived blocks apart. They were once classmates, were already friends on social media. And Jackman says the discovery, quote, "filled a void in my life I didn't know was there." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.