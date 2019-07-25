Bringing The World Home To You

READ: Senate Intelligence Report On Russian Interference In The 2016 Election

By Dana Farrington
Published July 25, 2019 at 3:08 PM EDT
The report from the Senate intelligence committee — run by Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (right), R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — includes recommendations for future election security.
The report from the Senate intelligence committee — run by Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (right), R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — includes recommendations for future election security.

The Senate intelligence committee has released its report on foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The report, which also includes recommendations for future security, came out the day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified about his office's investigation into Russian attacks.

Mueller and intelligence officials have warned that the threat from 2016 persists, though Congress has been slow to take action.

Read the committee's full report, with redactions.

Can't see the report? Click here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
