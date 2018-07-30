Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

No Charges For Minneapolis Police Officers In June Shooting Fatality

By Tanya Ballard Brown
Published July 30, 2018 at 5:27 PM EDT
A memorial for Thomas Blevins Jr. was set up on June 25 in the alley where he was shot and killed two days earlier by Minneapolis police. On Monday, the district attorney announced he would not be charging the officers in Blevins' death.
A memorial for Thomas Blevins Jr. was set up on June 25 in the alley where he was shot and killed two days earlier by Minneapolis police. On Monday, the district attorney announced he would not be charging the officers in Blevins' death.

Police officers involved in a shooting that left a 31-year-old Minneapolis man dead on June 23 won't face charges, the district attorney announced on Monday.

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that the victim, Thurman Blevins Jr., posed a threat to officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly, who shot him in an alley last month after responding to a report of a drunk man walking around and shooting a gun into the air.

"When Mr. Blevins fled from the officers with a loaded handgun, refused to follow their commands for him to stop and show his hands and then took the gun out of his pocket and turned toward the officers, Mr. Blevins represented a danger to the lives of Officer Schmidt and Officer Kelly," Freeman said in the statement. "Their decision to use deadly force against Mr. Blevins under those circumstances was authorized by Minn. Stat. § 609.066 and as such there is no basis to issue criminal charges against either officer."

Police body cam video released Sunday show there was about 40 seconds between when the officers reported seeing Blevins with a gun and when shots were fired, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Protests followed Blevins' death and on Monday, Freeman was interrupted by family members and activists before he could read his statement. Blevins' cousin Sydnee Brown said she wanted the officers arrested within 48 hours or there would be consequences.

Minneapolis Public Radio reports that later on Monday the district attorney said he wasn't certain that Blevins had fired at the officers, who are both on paid administrative leave:

"We can tell that the gun was fired three times. I cannot tell you that there is sufficient proof that he, in fact, lined it up and shot at the officers."

But, Freeman said, one of the officers returned fire because he thought Blevins had fired at them.

Minneapolis has had other high-profile police shootings in recent years, including Philando Castile, Justine Ruszczyk and Jamar Clark.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Tanya Ballard Brown
Tanya Ballard Brown is an editor for NPR. She joined the organization in 2008.
See stories by Tanya Ballard Brown
More Stories