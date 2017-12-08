Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: Major Anniversaries In Classical Music

Published December 8, 2017 at 12:40 PM EST
German-born composer George Frederick Handel, circa 1726. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
This year marked major anniversaries for some of the most beloved works of classical music, from George Frideric Handel’s “Water Music” suite, first performed 300 years ago, to the 125th anniversary of “The Nutcracker” suite.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vic Di Geronimo, DJ and host of Classic Mornings on WILL in Urbana, Illinois, about the big anniversaries in classical music.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

George Frideric Handel, “Water Music,” performed by the Academy of Ancient Music Berlin

Gioachino Rossini, “Overture to the Thieving Magpie,” performed by the London Symphony Orchestra

Johann Strauss II, “Blue Danube Waltz,” performed by the Vienna Men’s Choral Society and the Czecho-Slovak Radio Society

Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky, “Nutcracker Suite/Russian Dance,” performed by the Vienna Philharmonic

