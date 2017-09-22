AMA Bonus: Hear Tank And The Bangas' Full Set
Tiny Desk Contest winner Tank and the Bangas took a stop on their NPR Music tour to join us on Ask Me Another. This New Orleans band beat out more than 6,000 entries from all 50 states with a sound they call "Soulful Disney." They played more music for us at the Bell House than we could fit into the final cut of our show, so here's a special bonus podcast with the band's entire four-song set. And in case you missed it, be sure to check out the link to hear the full episode. Enjoy!
SETLIST
