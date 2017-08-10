Bringing The World Home To You

In Funerals, Chicago Student Sees A Future After Violence

By Susie An
Published August 10, 2017 at 4:27 PM EDT

DaQuan Mosley just graduated high school and will be attending college in the fall. He grew up in Englewood on Chicago's South Side, where he saw violence regularly and was nudged to join that lifestyle. He is planning a life turned directly toward the aftermath of violence and other loss by following a long time goal to become a funeral director and work with the families of victims.

