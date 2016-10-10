NBC Indefinitely Suspends Billy Bush After Trump Tape Leak

The 2005 video of an offensive and lewd conversation between Donald Trump and Access Hollywood’s then-host Billy Bush stirred outrage and several endorsement reversals.

It has also presented some tricky questions for NBC, which announced it is suspending Billy Bush from his current position as anchor on the “Today” show.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik about how the scandal is playing out for the media company and its staff.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

