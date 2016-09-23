Student Debt Squeezes Many Young Families Out Of The Housing Market
Some say a new housing crisis is developing. Rising prices mean home ownership is now nearly impossible for young families saddled with student debt.
It’s a problem in places like Seattle and Denver, where there are a lot of college graduates as well as the fastest growing home prices.
Ben Markus from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio explains.
Reporter
Ben Markus, reporter for Colorado Public Radio. He tweets @CPRMarkus.
