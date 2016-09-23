Bringing The World Home To You

Student Debt Squeezes Many Young Families Out Of The Housing Market

Published September 23, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
Kate Nesterwitz, a marriage and family therapist, at her office in Littleton, Colo. (Ben Markus/CPR News)
Kate Nesterwitz, a marriage and family therapist, at her office in Littleton, Colo. (Ben Markus/CPR News)

Some say a new housing crisis is developing. Rising prices mean home ownership is now nearly impossible for young families saddled with student debt.

It’s a problem in places like Seattle and Denver, where there are a lot of college graduates as well as the fastest growing home prices.

Ben Markus from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio explains.

Ben Markus, reporter for Colorado Public Radio. He tweets @CPRMarkus.

