How Have Convention Delegates Viewed Their Time In Cleveland?

Published July 21, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT

The Republican National Convention has received plenty of media coverage, but what has the experience been like for convention delegates?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young met with delegates from New Jersey, Tennessee and California to get their views on how this unpredictable convention has gone.

Hear more of Here & Now‘s coverage from the Republican National Convention.

Follow the Here & Now election road trip on Tumblr.

Charlotte Bergmann, a delegate from Tennessee, stands in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
Moriem Noujaim, a Donald Trump supporter from California, holds a sign and a flag outside the Quicken Loans Arena during the Republican National Convention. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
