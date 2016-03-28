Bringing The World Home To You

Catholic Media Network Founder Mother Mary Angelica Dies At 92

Published March 28, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Mother Mary Angelica, founder of the Eternal Word Television Network, passed away on March 27, 2016. (Eternal Word Television Network)
Mother Mary Angelica, founder of the Eternal Word Television Network, passed away on March 27, 2016. (Eternal Word Television Network)

Mother Mary Angelica of the Annunciation, a Catholic nun and media entrepreneur, died Sunday at the age of 92.

She was watched by many Catholics on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), the media organization that she founded in a monastery garage in Irondale, Alabama, in 1981.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, she would stand out as a guiding figure, known for her mixture of humor and staunch beliefs against what she saw as a growing trend of liberalism in the Catholic church.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with John Allen, associate editor of Crux, about Mother Angelica’s legacy.

