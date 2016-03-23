Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Jeb Bush Endorses Ted Cruz For President

By Sam Sanders,
Sam Sanders
Published March 23, 2016 at 9:52 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Texas Sen. Ted Cruz waves as he arrives to speak at the 2016 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference on Monday, March 21, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential candidate Texas Sen. Ted Cruz waves as he arrives to speak at the 2016 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference on Monday, March 21, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush has endorsed Texas Senator Ted Cruz for president. The news is the latest indication that the Republican Party establishment might finally view Cruz as a viable alternative to Donald Trump

In a statement, Bush called Cruz "a consistent, principled conservative who has demonstrated the ability to appeal to voters and win primary contests, including yesterday's Utah caucus." (Cruz won more than 69% of the vote in Utah's Republican caucuses.)

Bush, who dropped out of the presidential race last month, went on to say, "For the sake of our party and country, we must overcome the divisiveness and vulgarity Donald Trump has brought into the political arena or we will certainly lose our chance to defeat the Democratic nominee, most likely Hillary Clinton, this fall."

The endorsement comes after two prominent Republican voices threw their support behind Cruz. Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney says he voted for Cruz in Utah's GOP caucuses to help prevent Trump from winning the Republican nomination (though he did not offer a full endorsement of Cruz). And former presidential candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham recently headlined a fundraiser for Cruz.

In a statement, Cruz said he is honored to earn Bush's support. "Governor Bush was an extraordinary governor of Florida, and his record of job creation and education innovation left a lasting legacy for millions of Floridians," said Cruz. "His endorsement today is further evidence that Republicans are continuing to unite behind our campaign to nominate a proven conservative to defeat Hillary Clinton in November, take back the White House, and ensure a freer and more prosperous America for future generations."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sam Sanders
Sam worked at Vermont Public Radio from October 1978 to September 2017 in various capacities – almost always involving audio engineering. He excels at sound engineering for live performances.
See stories by Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders is a correspondent and host of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders at NPR. In the show, Sanders engages with journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners to gain the kind of understanding about news and popular culture that can only be reached through conversation. The podcast releases two episodes each week: a "deep dive" interview on Tuesdays, as well as a Friday wrap of the week's news.