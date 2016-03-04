Legendary Tennis Journalist Bud Collins Dies At 86

Bud Collins, famous for his love and deep knowledge of tennis, and infamous perhaps for his sartorial sense, died today at the age of 86. He was a longtime columnist for The Boston Globe, and worked as an analyst for CBS and NBC. As ESPN said today, he wrote his way into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.Bill Littlefield, host of Only A Game, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to remember Bud Collins.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR and WBUR’s Only A Game.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.