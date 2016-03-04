Bringing The World Home To You

Legendary Tennis Journalist Bud Collins Dies At 86

Published March 4, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Venus Williams and sister Serena Williams are interviewed by Bud Collins at the DirecTV ESPN U.S. Open Experience, August 26, 2009 at Bryant Park in New York City. (Rob Tringali/Getty Images for DirecTV)
Venus Williams and sister Serena Williams are interviewed by Bud Collins at the DirecTV ESPN U.S. Open Experience, August 26, 2009 at Bryant Park in New York City. (Rob Tringali/Getty Images for DirecTV)

Bud Collins, famous for his love and deep knowledge of tennis, and infamous perhaps for his sartorial sense, died today at the age of 86. He was a longtime columnist for The Boston Globe, and worked as an analyst for CBS and NBC. As ESPN said today, he wrote his way into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.Bill Littlefield, host of Only A Game, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to remember Bud Collins.

