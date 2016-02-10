MemeOfTheNight: Bernie Sandwich

We all know live election coverage is hard — you have to cram a lot of quickly changing information into not a lot of time, and sometimes you forget to eat dinner. MSNBC's Chris Hayes must have been hungry, because here's what he said after Bernie Sanders was announced a winner:

Bernie sandwich. It quickly trended on Twitter, with several people pointing out that a Bernie sandwich has graced MSNBC before. The network did a segment last year featuring Food & Wine magazine's picks of sandwiches that best represented each Democratic candidate.

Drumroll, please ...

Hillary Clinton: Subway sandwich

Bernie Sanders: Banh Mi

Marin O'Malley: Soft-shell crab

On Tuesday night, Sanders supporters used the mistake to have their moment after his win in New Hampshire:

But Sanders adversaries used the slip to hit at the candidate's policies:

The moral of #BernieSandwich? Remember to pack your dinner on primary night.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.