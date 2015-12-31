'Manspreading' Makes List Of Words Banished For 'General Uselessness'
“So,” “manspreading,” and “giving me life” made this years’ “Annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-Use, Over-Use and General Uselessness,” released today by list compilers at Lake Superior State University in Michigan.
Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to John Shibley, who works in the school’s public relations department and teaches communications.
Guest
- John Shibley, works in public relations and teaches communications at Lake Superior State University in Michigan.
