'Manspreading' Makes List Of Words Banished For 'General Uselessness'

Published December 31, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST

“So,” “manspreading,” and “giving me life” made this years’ “Annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-Use, Over-Use and General Uselessness,” released today by list compilers at Lake Superior State University in Michigan.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to John Shibley, who works in the school’s public relations department and teaches communications.

Guest

  • John Shibley, works in public relations and teaches communications at Lake Superior State University in Michigan.

The phrase 'manspreading' refers to how men often take up too much space on public transportation. (Wikimedia Commons)
