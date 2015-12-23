Bringing The World Home To You

How Does ISIS Recruit?

Published December 23, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST

The Hillary Clinton campaign has backed off her debate statement that ISIS would use Donald Trump’s statements about banning Muslims in its recruiting videos, but the group does use U.S. leaders and politicians in its propaganda.

Terrorism analyst Seth Jones joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look at how ISIS goes about recruiting.

