How Does ISIS Recruit?
The Hillary Clinton campaign has backed off her debate statement that ISIS would use Donald Trump’s statements about banning Muslims in its recruiting videos, but the group does use U.S. leaders and politicians in its propaganda.
Terrorism analyst Seth Jones joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look at how ISIS goes about recruiting.
Guest
- Seth Jones, director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corporation. He tweets @sethgjones.
