Update: The Latest On The Colorado Springs Shooting

Published November 27, 2015 at 4:58 PM EST

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

At at this hour we're also monitoring an active shooter situation in Colorado Springs, Colo. Police there report that at least four officers have been injured in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic. Local hospitals say they are treating a total of eight victims. Police spokeswoman Lt. Catherine Buckley says officers inside the clinic had exchanged fire with a single gunman. She had no information on any staff or patients that may be inside. We'll bring you the latest as we learn more. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

