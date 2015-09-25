Boehner's Decision Sets Off Leadership Scramble

House Speaker John Boehner’s surprise resignation announcement has House Republicans scrambling today. Boehner announced that he will resign from leadership and from Congress at the end of October. The announcement came one day after Boehner, a devout Catholic greeted Pope Francis in a historic joint meeting of Congress.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses Boehner’s resignation with ABC News’ Rick Klein.

Guest

Rick Klein, political director at ABC News. He tweets @rickklein.

