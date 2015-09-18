Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Glass Ceiling On The Ballet Floor

Published September 18, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
Dancers from the Royal Ballet perform a scene from "Song of the Earth" during a dress rehearsal in 2015. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Dancers from the Royal Ballet perform a scene from "Song of the Earth" during a dress rehearsal in 2015. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

When Misty Copeland was promoted to principal dancer of American Ballet Theater this summer, she made headlines as the first female African-American principal in the 75-year history of that company.

But as companies prepare for a new season, ballets’ artistic leadership and choreographers are almost exclusively white and male. And, as Here & Now contributor Sharon Basco reports, that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

Reporter

  • Sharon Basco, journalist, critic and public radio producer.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.