Hoping For Turnaround, Target Offers Free Shipping
Retail giant Target is offering free shipping and bolstering advertising in an attempt to bring in business over the holiday season, amid slowing sales, a troubled expansion in Canada and last year’s massive data breach.
CNN’s Maggie Lake joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to talk more about this business move and what it means for customers.
Guest
- Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN. She tweets @maggielake.
