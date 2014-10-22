Bringing The World Home To You

Hoping For Turnaround, Target Offers Free Shipping

Published October 22, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

Retail giant Target is offering free shipping and bolstering advertising in an attempt to bring in business over the holiday season, amid slowing sales, a troubled expansion in Canada and last year’s massive data breach.

CNN’s Maggie Lake joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to talk more about this business move and what it means for customers.

