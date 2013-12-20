Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Target Fallout Continues After Security Breach

Published December 20, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST

The fallout continues for Target Corporation, whose 1,797 stores have suffered one of the largest-ever credit card breaches in the U.S.

A class-action lawsuit was filed last night by a California shopper — the first of what lawyers expect to be a torrent of similar suits.

In addition, Target is likely to be subject to fines by card issuers for non-compliance with payment card security standards. And then, there are the fraudulent charges to consumers, which banks may also try to recoup from the Minneapolis-based company.

Target shares closed down 2.2 percent last night on the New York Stock Exchange.

Retail consultant Howard Davidowitz joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what the future holds for Target.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.