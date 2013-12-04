Bringing The World Home To You

Miami Gears Up For Art Basel

Published December 4, 2013 at 1:45 PM EST
Street artist Komik in front of his piece. (Julia Duba/WLRN)
Every year, tens of thousands of people attend the international art show in Miami Beach called Art Basel. There are arts galleries, live music performances and lots of live street exhibitions on the street.

Art Basel, which runs from Dec. 5 to 8, also comes to Miami’s up-and-coming neighborhood, Wynwood. With its warehouses-turned-art galleries, Wynwood is a prime location for street art.

Most of its buildings are covered in creative art murals, painted by local street artists and street artists from all over the world.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, we hear a report from Julia Duba of WLRN about artists’ creative spurt during Art Basel: they repaint practically every building in Wynwood.

Here & Now’s Robin Young also speaks with WLRN arts reporter Arianna Prothero about Art Basel.

