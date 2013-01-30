Bringing The World Home To You

Rubio's New York Admirer Isn't Exactly Welcome

By S.V. Dáte
Published January 30, 2013 at 1:16 PM EST

Anyone else noticing the love New York Senator Charles Schumer is showing for Marco Rubio? He's been calling Rubio courageous for pushing an immigration overhaul that many in his party's base despise. Wednesday morning he likened Rubio's appearance on conservative talk shows to "Daniel in the lion's den."

Rubio no doubt appreciates the kind words. Because that's really what a potential Republican presidential candidate wants, is the endorsement of a high-profile, New York liberal.

S.V. Dáte
