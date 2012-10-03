Bringing The World Home To You

Chick-fil-A Chief: 'We Support Biblical Families'

By Mark Memmott
Published October 3, 2012 at 6:14 PM EDT

Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy hasn't said much since his comments against same-sex marriage led to shows of support by some and protests by others over the summer.

But Atlanta's WXIA-TV did get to ask him a couple of questions about the controversy last weekend, and posted its report today. As you can hear, he didn't want to say a lot, but did say that:

"Families are very important to our country. And they're very important to those of us who are concerned about being able to hang on to our heritage.

"We support biblical families, and they've always been a part of that."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
