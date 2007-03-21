Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Bomb Scare' Plots the Future of Nuclear Threats

Published March 21, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

Weapons expert Joseph Cirincione's new book is Bomb Scare: the History and Future of Nuclear Weapons. He talks about how nuclear threats will evolve in coming years.

Cirincione is senior vice president for national security and international affairs at the Center for American Progress. He also teaches at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. And he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.