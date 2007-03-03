Finding the Beauty in 'Skin: A Natural History'

Our body's largest organ is the skin, something many people fail to realize. The history of skin is the history of humanity and reveals much about who we are.

Nina Jablonski's new book, Skin: A Natural History, takes a closer look at this intimate and universal subject. Jablonski — the chair of the anthropology department at Pennsylvania State University — speaks with Lynn Neary about skin.

