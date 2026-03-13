The Dedicated Men of Zion draw on their Eastern North Carolina roots with third album

Much can be said about the power of harmony that pours out of eastern North Carolina. Due South Host Leoneda Inge got the chance to hear that powerful sound firsthand when “The Dedicated Men of Zion” of Farmville recently visited the WUNC News studios.

Transcript:

Inge: For more than a decade, the “Dedicated Men of Zion” have been spreading their particular brand of “Sacred Soul” music across the South and the rest of the country.

With a sound that is part-quartet, part-gospel, part old-school rhythm and blues, this group captures the down-home melodies of Eastern North Carolina. It’s the kind of harmony that can only be forged from a lifetime of singing with your family.

For this edition of our “Southern Mixtape,” I’m in the studio with band leader Anthony “Amp” Daniels and band members Antwan Daniels, Tyjon Harris, Jahiem Daniels and Emmanuel Thomas on keyboard!

Gentlemen, Welcome to Due South.

Dedicated Men: Thank you! Glad to be here.

Inge: I thought I wanted to start with some chit chat, but no! I would like to kick off with music! And I would like “Dedicated Men of Zion” to sing for us their song “Coming Up Through the Years.

Dedicated Men: (singing) I had it hard, Coming Up Through the Years. Coming up Through the Years. I had it so hard, Coming Up Through the Years. I had to hustle, struggle, all along my way. I had it hard! I had it hard, I had it so hard, Coming Up Through the Years. Yeah, yeah!

Inge: Thank you very much. Anthony “Amp” Daniels, I think you’ve been singing all your life. All your life! I’m convinced you got your start singing with your parents. When did you know it was time to strike out on your own?

Amp Daniels: Actually, after my parents stopped. My mother, she had a stroke. She suffered a stroke and it kind of put a damper on things. We sang a little bit afterwards, but she really stopped because she couldn’t remember the songs. That’s when I knew then, I couldn’t give up, I couldn’t stop.

Inge: What I like about this group, these gentlemen, you got your brother here. You got your cousin here! Your son here! Tell me about that. Do they listen? They sound like they listen.

Amp Daniels: They listen! I don’t feel like I’m the leader. I’m the oldest!

Inge: You are a teacher. I’m sure he’s taught you gentlemen a lot. You just sang the title track from your new album, “Coming Up Through the Years.” So I’m hearing the heart, the hustle, the struggle you talk about. Maybe you can tell me a little bit, Jahiem, about some of the struggle. What makes this song touch you right here?

Jahiem Daniels: As a young man, I’m 22. I have a lot of friends that are not Christians and they always looked at me, ‘Oh you’re just a Christian boy, you going to church here, this and that.’ I’m just like you, I’m just like you, trying to get closer to Christ.

Inge: I guess, that’s the peer pressure? I guess that’s where “Amp” comes in. I would think being a part of this group is being a part of a team and you have to rely on each other so much. Maybe that keeps everybody on the right path. Well, I’m in the studio with the “Dedicate Men of Zion” and we’re discussing their career, their latest album, “Coming Up Through the Years.” I know and I hear how you were raised, your Christian background. I didn’t want to disrespect you when I threw in, I hear a little Rhythm and Blues! Ole School music, quartet. So, I’m not in trouble.

Amp Daniels: It’s all in there!

Inge: Well, I would like for you all to sing some more for me. This song is, “Something Within Me.”

Dedicated Men: (singing) Something Within Me, something within me. That’s holding the reigns. Something Within Me, I cannot explain. Something Within Me, that’s holding the reigns. All I know, I said, all I know, it’s Something Within Me. Preachers and teachers, they made their appeal. Fighting like soldiers on God’s battlefield. They went through their teachings, that’s so hard to do. All I know! All I know. All I know, y’all! All I know, That it’s Something Within Me. Yeah, y’all!

You can hear more of this “Southern Mixtape” from “The Dedicated Men of Zion here.