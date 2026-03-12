Golden Leaf series: adult smoking rates down in NC, but youth vaping among highest in nation. Plus, the Dedicated Men of Zion.

0:01:00

North Carolina tobacco use updates and youth vaping

Smoking among adults in North Carolina has dropped below the national average, but our state ranks in the top ten in the country for e-cigarette use among young people. Three experts weigh in on the gains and the big problems still facing North Carolina when it comes to tobacco use.

Kim Bayha, Cessation Director for the Tobacco Prevention and Control Branch within the Chronic Disease and Injury Section of NC Division of Public Health, Department of Health & Human Services.

Sally Herndon, former head of Tobacco Prevention and Control Branch, NC Division of Public Health

Tricia Howard, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Child and Adolescence Behavioral Health at Duke Health

0:33:00

A live performance by The Dedicated Men of Zion

The Eastern North Carolina-based band, The Dedicated Men of Zion, discuss and perform songs from their latest album, Coming Up Through the Years.

Anthony “Amp” Daniels, band leader

Antwan Daniels, Tyjon Harris and Jahiem Daniels, band members

Emmanuel Thomas, keyboardist