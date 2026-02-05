PBS North Carolina's Shaped By Sound takes us deeper into North Carolina's music scene in season 2

This week, PBS North Carolina's Shaped by Sound returns for a second season. This season will feature 13 performances and interviews from artists from across the state and a variety of genres from indie rock to gospel to jazz.

"If this season's lineup was a festival, I would buy a ticket immediately," said series host James Mieczkowski. "I'm super proud of it, and I'm so grateful that all of these artists agreed to come on our show."

Mieczkowski says that he and the other creators on the show learned a lot during season 1 that made season 2 a smoother experience to film.

"(During season 1) we had this really big concept, but we sort of had to learn how to make it as we were going along," he said. "For season 2, we now had this really rich playbook put together and we were able to let artists in and collaborate with us more. The sets have continued to grow and we were able to lock in on the conversations more this time."

PBS North Carolina PBS North Carolina's Shaped By Sound season 2

The season kicks off with a performance from indie rock heavyweights Wednesday, who in 2025 released the critically acclaimed record "Bleeds."

"I think Wednesday is going to take a lot of our audience by surprise," Mieczkowski said. "They continue to surprise me even though I listen to them all the time. They could be playing Saturday Night Live right now, but they came on our little show in North Carolina."

This season also includes performances from other big names from North Carolina like Ben Folds, Anthony Hamilton, and Hiss Golden Messenger.

In addition to the 13 half-hour episodes that will air on PBS North Carolina, each episode is also accompanied by a video podcast where the artists go deeper into the songs performed on the show. That podcast is available on the PBS North Carolina website and also on YouTube.

Season 1 of Shaped by Sound reached over 830,000 views on broadcast and over 10,000 streaming views.

Shaped By Sound season 2 premieres on PBS North Carolina on February 5 at 10:30 p.m.. Each episode will also be available on the PBS North Carolina website to stream the following day.

Episode 1: Wednesday

Premieres Thursday, February 5, 10:30 p.m.

From true-crime fascinations to Appalachian poetry, the band Wednesday reflects on the chaos, beauty and emotional honesty behind their latest album, Bleeds, and their evolving creative voice. Frontwoman Karly Hartzman and pedal steel guitarist Xandy Chelmis also unpack the band’s raw, literary Southern sounds, where confession meets curiosity and every image carries a story.

Episode 2: The Connells

Premieres Thursday, February 12, 10:30 p.m.

The Connells break down how two brothers and a group of friends from Raleigh built one of North Carolina’s most enduring bands. From local gigs to their surprise overseas hit “’74–’75,” they share stories, studio memories and why music, songcraft and community matter.

Episode 3: Anthony Hamilton

Premieres Thursday, February 19, 10:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning singer Anthony Hamilton takes us from his Charlotte beginnings to the heights of his multiplatinum career. Through an intimate conversation and a powerful performance, he reveals the faith, hustle and heart behind his biggest songs and the legacy he’s building for the next generation.

Episode 4: Charly Lowry

Premieres Thursday, February 26, 10:30 p.m.

Charly Lowry carries in her soul the voice of Robeson County’s swamps, where identity, ancestry and resilience braid together like roots in dark water. Through stories of her Lumbee and Tuscarora lineage, hardship and healing, she reveals a sound shaped by land, spirit and the quiet power of survival.

Episode 5: Tan and Sober Gentlemen

Premieres Thursday, March 19, 10:30 p.m.

Tan and Sober Gentlemen serve up their high-energy fusion of Irish roots music and NC folk rebellion. Through a lively performance and conversation, they trace how Irish immigration, Appalachian culture and working-class history inform their music and relay the importance of “keeping one foot in the dirt.”

Episode 6: Ben Folds

Premieres Thursday, March 26, 10:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter and composerBen Folds shares how growing up in North Carolina shaped his music and why creativity is all about paying attention. He talks about band life, orchestras, songwriting and what he’s still learning after decades in the industry.

Episode 7: Faith & Harmony

Premieres Thursday, April 2, 10:30 p.m.

Faith & Harmony, descendants of the iconic Glorifying Vines Sisters, carry forward a tremendous eastern North Carolina gospel legacy. Their harmonies, stories and deep family ties deliver unmatched energy rooted in tradition and devotion.

Episode 8: Cyanca

Premieres Thursday, April 9, 10:30 p.m.

Charlotte R&B musician Cyanca brings powerful honesty to every note. She shares how her upbringing, personal healing and evolving identity shaped her signature sound, full of soul, reflection and emotional clarity.

Episode 9: Jim Lauderdale

Premieres Thursday, April 16, 10:30 p.m.

Americana legend Jim Lauderdale breaks down what shaped his music, from his small-town North Carolina roots to writing for country icons. He explores hope, collaboration and the joy of still learning after decades in the spotlight.

Episode 10: Skylar Gudasz

Premieres Thursday, April 23, 10:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Skylar Gudasz’s musical story unfolds like a dreamscape: ocean horizons, shifting light and songs pulled from the ether. Her music offers a visual and emotional journey through beauty, mystery and self-discovery.

Episode 11: River Whyless

Premieres Thursday, April 30, 10:30 p.m.

Asheville band River Whyless, which blends folk, experimentation and rich storytelling, explores their decade-long journey through harmony, creativity and evolution. Their music bridges tradition and innovation, weaving a sound that is deeply rooted yet endlessly inventive.

Episode 12: Hiss Golden Messenger

Premieres Thursday, May 7, 10:30 p.m.

Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor shares the inspirations behind his powerful blend of Americana, soul and roots music. Through an intimate performance and conversation, he explores how personal transformation, place and spiritual searching shaped his signature sound.

Episode 13: Al Strong

Premieres Thursday, May 14, 10:30 p.m.

Durham-based jazz musician Al Strong reflects on the influence of home, community and artistic guidance on his creative development. Through a magnetic performance and intimate conversation, he examines the cultural and personal forces that shaped his sound and his calling as an educator and artist.