What to know to prepare for this weekend's winter storm

Meteorologists say central North Carolina could see a potential major winter storm this weekend.

An arctic cold front is expected to pass though the region late Friday and potentially bring frigid temperatures. National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Petro in Raleigh says the storm is expected to happen on Saturday evening into Sunday.

"It's going to be dangerously cold, especially after the storm, with wind chills, possibly below zero," Petro said.

The National Weather Services predicts that highs in the Triangle this weekend could reach the mid-twenties and lows will be in the mid-teens, and temperatures could dip down to the single digits on Tuesday morning. Petro says most of the state could see sleet and freezing rain on Saturday and Sunday. He is urging people to prepare for power outages and plan to stay at home this weekend, and possibly in to early next week.

State officials warn drivers to stay off the roads

The North Carolina Emergency Management Department is warning people to stay inside and stay off the roads ahead of this weekend's winter storm. Officials say they want to keep the roads clear for the State Department of Transportation's crews and first responders.

If folks have to drive, state emergency officials recommend keeping a disaster kit and extra warm clothes in the car, driving slower to help control the car in case it slides, leaving plenty of room between you and other vehicles and being very cautious of bridges and overpasses, which tend to become icy quickly in freezing weather.

If motorists become trapped, officials say to pull off to the side of the road and if it's nighttime, turn on the inside dome light so that emergency crews can see you. Turn on hazard lights and hang a cloth or distress flag from the window or radio antenna to signal you need help. If the engine is running for warmth, opening the window slightly can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. If there are multiple individuals in a car, at least one person should stay awake to look out for emergency crews.

Power outages are possible

Prior to the storm, it's recommended that folks keep mobile phones charged, have a portable charger, and keep a list of phone numbers for family, neighbors, friends, and emergency services. People should stock up on emergency supplies, including:

Flashlights and batteries

Warm blankets

First-aid kit

A portable radio

Enough bottled water, nonperishable foods, prescription medications to last for several days – it's recommended to have one gallon of water per person per day

Food, medicine and supplies for pets

Fire extinguishers

Rock salt to melt ice on driveways and sidewalks

Sand for tire traction

Snow shovels

State of North Carolina has a full list of winter preparedness recommendations here .

To report outages, Duke Energy says to either report online or text REG to 57801. The utility also recommends bookmarking its outage map .

How to help others ahead of the storm

Some mutual aid groups are collecting winter storm supply donations for the homeless community. The Community Justice and Abolition Collective have set up collection boxes in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area and are asking for tents, sleeping bags, coats, hand and foot warmers, among other supplies.

In case you're wondering about the monks…