Wealth disparity

The wealth gap in the United States is growing – and it has negative consequences beyond the economy. A recent report from the Pew Research Center shows…
Why are some people rich and others poor? Answering this elusive question has been the lifelong work of economist William (Sandy) Darity. Darity was an…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast.The divide between America's top earners and the rest of the population is wide and getting wider. Many experts point…
Church and city leaders in New Bern are hosting a conference to explore racial and economic divisions within the local community.Pastor Dawn Baldwin…