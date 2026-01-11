Iran protests enter third week under internet blackout

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Stephen Miller is largely credited with channeling President Trump's desires and making his vision for the United States real. Ashley Parker, a staff writer for The Atlantic, explains Miller's power within the administration.
Martin Makary, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, on the push against ultra processed foods and added sugar, and what that could mean for school lunches and food labels, and says the administration's hierarchy of vaccines is meant to encourage childhood vaccine uptake.